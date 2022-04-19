Senators Use Plenty of Baserunners to Score a Dozen in Easy Win

The Harrisburg Senators scored and often in cruising to a 12-5 over the Reading Fightin Phils Tuesday night at First Energy Stadium in Reading. Taylor Gushue had a big night, driving in five with two doubles and a home run. The Sens pounded out a season-high 13 hits and drew a season-high nine walks. Harrisburg improves to 6-4 while Reading drops to 3-7u.

ON CAPITOL HILL

Evan Lee started and went 3.1 innings allowing a run on five hits. He faced 17 batters and threw 68 pitches, 42 strikes. Francys Peguero followed and earned the win, his first this season, tossing 1.2 innings and allowing an unearned run on one hit. Alex Troop was next, and he went 2 innings and allowed a hit and two walks but didn't give up a run. Gerardo Carrilo pitched the final two frames allowing three runs on three hits.

WITH THE GAVEL

Gushue led the way with two doubles and a home run, driving in five runs. Mitch Longo had three hits, scored four runs, homered and drove in three. Jacob Rhinesmith, Jake Alu and Jacob Rhinesmith all had two hits and Alu chipped in with two RBIs.

FILIBUSTERS

The win is the Sens third straight. Prior to the game the Senators had walked just 12 times on the season but walked nine tonight. Harrisburg had a season-high four doubles and four stolen bases.

ON DECK

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. at First Energy Field in Reading. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:35 p.m.

