Fisher Cats Create Fund to Support Families of First Responders

Manchester, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Fisher Cats Foundation are proud to introduce a new charitable initiative to support the families of New Hampshire Police and Firefighters in need: The First Responders Fund.

The Fisher Cats were inspired by the bravery of Captain Steve DeRuisseaux as well as all firefighters, police, and EMS who work day and night to keep our communities safe. After reaching out to Captain DeRuisseaux to offer support following is heroic actions last November, the Captain suggested creating a way to support all First Responders and the parties worked together to create the Fisher Cats First Responders Fund.

The fund will officially launch as part of First Responders Night at Delta Dental Stadium on Thursday, August 11 at 7:05 p.m.

Fifty percent of the proceeds from the individual tickets sold on First Responders Night will benefit the fund, as well as the in-game 50/50 raffle and boot pass collection. The Fisher Cats Foundation will also make a $2,500 donation and contribute a portion of the funds from the annual Granite State Baseball Dinner to the cause.

The Fisher Cats are proud to have iHeartMedia as a promotional partner for the First Responders Fund.

"These men and women put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities," Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw said. "As part of the First Responders Fund, we'll work with local police and fire departments to identify families in need, and we'll support those families through our fundraising efforts."

"I would like to thank the Fisher Cats organization for their initiative in supporting the Greater Manchester First Responders," Manchester Fire Chief Andre R. Parent said. "Fire, Police and EMS all serve our community unconditionally to provide emergency services to our citizens in their greatest times of need. Often times, First Responders find themselves in need of help also. This initiative will help our members overcome some unforeseen obstacles in their personal lives. Thank you very much for stepping up to the plate and being a valuable community partner."

"On behalf of the Manchester Police Department, I would like to personally express our gratitude to the Fisher Cats Foundation First Responder Fund for their commitment and support of all First Responders in the greater Manchester area and New Hampshire," Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said. "The Fisher Cats organization has always been an excellent community partner and their commitment to all first responders has never wavered and for that we are grateful."

"Every day, the men and women of the Manchester Police and Fire Departments put their lives on the line to keep our community safe," Mayor Joyce Craig said. "The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are a fantastic partner with the City of Manchester, and I'm so thankful for their recognition of our local first responders and for their continued support of our community."

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats established the Fisher Cats Foundation to be a catalyst for the betterment of communities throughout the region by supporting youth programs that encourage education and promote healthy living. Through the generous support of players, employees, sponsors, and fans, the Fisher Cats Foundation continuously works to make a positive impact throughout New Hampshire and north-central Massachusetts.

The Fisher Cats Foundation supports a wide variety of non-profit organizations and coordinates several fundraising programs and events. Efforts are focused on two cornerstone initiatives, hosting the Granite State Baseball Dinner benefiting the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD), and providing scholarships to college-bound New Hampshire and Massachusetts students. Since its inception in 2006, the Fisher Cats and the Fisher Cats Foundation have provided more than $5.8 million in monetary and in-kind donations to thousands of non-profit organizations throughout the region.

The Fisher Cats return home to Delta Dental Stadium to play the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies affiliate) Tuesday, April 26 - Sunday, May 1. Tickets for the six-game homestand and all home games this season can be found at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, over the phone at (603) 641-2005, or in-person at the Fisher Cats box office at 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

