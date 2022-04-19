SeaWolves and Flying Squirrels Postponed on Tuesday

(Erie, PA) - Today's Erie SeaWolves game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels has been postponed due to unsuitable weather conditions. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, April 21 beginning at 4:05 p.m. Both games will be seven inning games and one ticket is good for both games. Gates for Thursday's doubleheader will open at 3 p.m.

Tickets from today's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2022 regular season home game for equal or lesser value, subject to availability.

The SeaWolves and Richmond Flying Squirrels will play a single game on Wednesday, April 20 beginning at 12:35 p.m. With the purchase of a Stadium Club ticket to Wednesday's game (4/20 only), fans can enjoy an All-You-Can-Eat hot dog & sausage buffet.

Thursday will now feature a doubleheader Two-Buck Thursday with concessions specials of Smith's hot dogs, Pepsi soft drinks, popcorn and select domestic draft beers for only $2 each.

