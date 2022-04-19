RubberDucks Blitzed in Bowie Opener, 20-6

Akron right fielder George Valera had three hits, including his second home run of the season, but the Bowie Baysox scored 12 runs in the first two innings to take a 20-6 victory over the RubberDucks in the opener of a six-game series and the first rematch of the 2021 Double-A Northeast Championship Series at Prince George's Stadium Tuesday night.

Turning Point

With Akron leading 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, right-hander Hunter Gaddis issued back-to-back walks with two outs, loading the bases for center fielder Hudson Haskin, who hit a two-run single to left field for a 2-1 Bowie lead. Left fielder Shayne Fontana added a two-run single to right-center field for a 4-1 lead, ending the night for Gaddis. Right fielder Dylan Harris added an RBI double off right-hander Manuel Alvarez, and catcher Maverick Handley hit a two-run home run. Shortstop Jordan Westburg later added an RBI double to make it 8-1 in the first inning.

Mound Presence

After Gaddis was charged with five runs in two-thirds of an inning, Alvarez allowed six in one inning. Right-hander Nick Gallagher pitched two innings, allowing one run, and right-hander Kevin Kelly posted 2 1/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Right-hander Kyle Marman pitched a scoreless seventh inning. Outfielder Jonathan Engelmann entered for the eighth inning and allowed six runs while recording two outs. Catcher Eric Rodríguez yielded two home runs before ending the eight-run inning.

Duck Tales

Akron took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Valera singled, shortstop Brayan Rocchio was hit by a pitch, and center fielder Will Brennan hit an RBI double - his team-high 10th RBI and sixth double. Valera added a two-run homer in the fifth inning. In the sixth, designated hitter Seth Caddell hit an RBI double (his first professional extra-base hit, and a passed ball and groundout scored two more runs, closing the deficit at the time to 12-6.

Notebook

Brennan's two-hit game gave him a league-leading 15 hits. His .405 batting average is second...Catcher Bo Naylor extended a six-game hitting streak with a ninth-inning single, and José Tena extended a five-game hitting streak with a sixth-inning single......Game Time: 3:04...Attendance: 1,043.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their six-game series in Bowie at 6:35 p.m. EDT Tuesday. Akron left-hander Joey Cantillo (0-0, 1.80 ERA) is scheduled to face Baysox right-hander Garrett Stallings (0-0, 4.50 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

