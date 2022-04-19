Curve and Fisher Cats Postponed Tuesday

April 19, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Tuesday's game between Altoona and New Hampshire was postponed due to inclement weather and field conditions. The teams will make up the game up on Thursday, April 21 with a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. consisting of a pair of seven-inning games. Gates will open at 3:20 p.m. for season ticket holders and mini plan holders and for all fans at 3:30 p.m.

Fans holding tickets to Tuesday's game may exchange them for another 2022 game for a ticket of equal or lesser value, based on availability. Exchanges can be made at the Curve Box Office from Monday-Thursday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Fridays 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Altoona and New Hampshire will open their series on Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. with Why Not Wednesday at PNG Field. Fans can enjoy Wine & WINGSday: Enjoy 50-cent boneless wings and a wine. It's also a Mitsubishi Wednesday with complimentary tickets available at Five Star Mitsubishi of Altoona. It's also WIC Wednesday with Free play in the WIC Kids' Zone, presented By Five Star Mitsubishi, WIC and the Altoona Mirror.

For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.