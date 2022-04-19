Flying Squirrels and SeaWolves Postponed on Tuesday

ERIE, Pa. - Tuesday's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park has been postponed due to unsuitable weather conditions.

The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Thursday. First pitch for the first game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. The double-header will consist of two seven-inning games.

The Flying Squirrels and SeaWolves are now scheduled to begin the series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m.

After a six-game series in Erie this week, the Flying Squirrels return home for a 12-game homestand at The Diamond from April 26-May 8. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

