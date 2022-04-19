Adrian Hernandez Promoted to Triple-A Buffalo

April 19, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







Manchester, N.H. - The Toronto Blue Jays announced Tuesday that right-handed pitcher Adrian Hernandez has been promoted from the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Hernandez made three relief appearances with the Fisher Cats to begin the 2022 season. He allowed just one run on two hits and struck out six batters in four innings pitched. Hernandez earned a win in his first outing at Portland and notched a save in the series finale Sunday against Hartford.

The Sinaloa, Mexico native was a Blue Jays Organization All-Star last year, finishing the season with New Hampshire after spending time at both Class A affiliates. Hernandez allowed four runs on five hits over 15 innings of work with the Fisher Cats in 2021. He posted a combined 2.74 ERA in 31 appearances across the three levels, striking out 108 batters in 62.1 innings.

Hernandez signed with the Blue Jays on November 23, 2017. He is currently rated the No. 18 prospect in Toronto's farm system, according to MLB Pipeline. This is the first time Hernandez has been promoted to Triple-A in his professional career.

In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Gabriel Ponce has joined the Fisher Cats from Class A Advanced Vancouver. Ponce pitched four scoreless innings in a pair of relief appearances to start the year. He struck out seven batters and recorded one save.

The Fisher Cats begin a six-game road series Wednesday at 6 p.m. against the Altoona Curve. The Fisher Cats return home to Delta Dental Stadium to play the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies affiliate) Tuesday, April 26 - Sunday, May 1. Tickets for the six-game homestand can be found at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, over the phone at (603) 641-2005, or in-person at the Fisher Cats box office at 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2022

