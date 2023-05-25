Segra Park Welcomes 1.5 Millionth Fan Thursday Night

May 25, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they welcomed their 1,500,000 fan through the gates of Segra Park for a Fireflies game Thursday evening.

The team presented a jersey with 1.5 million on the back to the fan who purchased the ticket during a surprise presentation at the end of the third inning.

The Fireflies remain at home for Copa de la Diversíon Weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds. The team will have a soccer scarf giveaway tomorrow, fireworks on Saturday and kids run the bases following the game Sunday. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.