Segra Park Welcomes 1.5 Millionth Fan Thursday Night
May 25, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release
COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they welcomed their 1,500,000 fan through the gates of Segra Park for a Fireflies game Thursday evening.
The team presented a jersey with 1.5 million on the back to the fan who purchased the ticket during a surprise presentation at the end of the third inning.
The Fireflies remain at home for Copa de la Diversíon Weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds. The team will have a soccer scarf giveaway tomorrow, fireworks on Saturday and kids run the bases following the game Sunday. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from May 25, 2023
- Segra Park Welcomes 1.5 Millionth Fan Thursday Night - Columbia Fireflies
- Homestand Preview: RiverDogs Host GreenJackets in Final Full Homestand of First Half - Charleston RiverDogs
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.25 vs Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
- Fredericksburg Conquers Game Two in the Top of the Ninth - Salem Red Sox
- Guilarte and Aquino to 7-Day IL; INF Alex Perez Added - Carolina Mudcats
- Woodpeckers Drop Extra-Inning Game to Pelicans - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.