Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.25 vs Charleston

May 25, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. Lefty Frank Mozzicato (1-2, 2.04 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Marcus Johnson (0-2, 4.36 ERA).

Tonight is a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, and now deals are as easy as 1-2-3 at Segra Park. Fans can enjoy $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic draft beers and $3 craft draft beers. Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

-------------------------------

HURLERS LEAD WAY TO 2-1 VICTORY IN DAY GAME: The Fireflies pitching staff outdueled the Charleston RiverDogs in a 2-1 win at Segra Park Wednesday afternoon. It was the 13th time this season the Fireflies have held their opponent to one run or less and Columbia is now 5-2 in day games this year. The pitching was incredible for Columbia again today. Ben Kudrna came out of the gates and was able to burn through five innings, fanning three hitters and not allowing a run. Next, Mack Anglin (H, 3) spun a pair of scoreless frames before giving the ball to Cooper McKeehan (S, 5) who worked the final two innings, allowing one run to close out the 2-1 win. With Kudrna's five scoreless innings, he has now allowed only two runs across 21 innings in May (0.86 ERA) to move his overall ERA below four to 3.75 for the first time this season. The Fireflies got things rolling in the third inning. After Daniel Vazquez drew a one-out walk, Brett Squires laced his 11th double of the season to the left field corner to score the shortstop and give the Fireflies a 1-0 lead.

COMEBACK KUDRNA: After a tough start to the year, the Royals number two prospect, according to MLB.com, Ben Kudrna has put together three consecutive impressive starts. The righty worked his first quality start of the season May 4 vs Myrtle Beach and prior to allowing a solo homer in the fourth inning May 10 at Salem, had a 14.2 inning scoreless streak. The streak was the longest scoreless streak for a pitcher in the Carolina League this season. He's 3-0 with a 0.87 ERA in four starts this May.

I'M LOOKING AT THE MAN IN THE MIRROR: David Sandlin and Frank Mozzicato have gone back-and-forth on the strikeouts leader board for the Carolina League this season. Thursday Mozzicato fanned seven to push his lead to eight with 55 punchouts this season. Sandlin is second with 53 whiffs on the season.

PARAMOUNT PITCHING: The Fireflies pitching staff has been among the top pitching staffs in all of Minor League Baseball this season. After allowing only one earned run in the first 18 innings of this series with the Charleston RiverDogs, the Fireflies team ERA is 3.16, that mark is second in the league, trailing Down East, who holds a 2.95 mark. It is the third-best team ERA in all of Minor League Baseball though. The only non-Carolina League team with a better ERA is the Tulsa Drillers, who have a ridiculous 2.84 ERA in their first 41 games of the season.

STREAKING SQUIRES: Brett Squires had a three-run homer Saturday, prior to the game being suspended and Sunday he launched a solo shot against the Fredericksburg Nationals. That set him up for his fifth-inning solo shot to right against Charleston Tuesday evening as Squires became the second Fireflies player to homer in three-consecutive games. He joined Jean Ramirez, who did so August 23-26, 2022. After yesterday's RBI double, he now has a four-game RBI streak, which is the longest-active streak in the Carolina League.

SEARS-ING THE COMPETITION: Ben Sears has hit a hot stretch, notching three consecutive appearances with a save. The righty has a 1.80 ERA in May across 10 innings in five appearances.

DAY MAN: After yesterday's 2-1 victory, the Fireflies are now 5-2 in day games (games starting before 4 pm) this season.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.