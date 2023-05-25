Guilarte and Aquino to 7-Day IL; INF Alex Perez Added

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with three affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the placement of both INF Daniel Guilarte and RHP Patricio Aquino on the 7-day injured list, as well as the addition of INF Alex Perez to Carolina from the ACL Brewers.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players with five on the injured list.

In summary:

5/24: INF Daniel Guilarte placed on 7-Day IL (as of 5/23)

5/24: RHP Patricio Aquino placed on 7-Day IL (as of 5/23)

5/24: INF Alex Perez added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

Perez will wear jersey No. 17.

