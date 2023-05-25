Fredericksburg Conquers Game Two in the Top of the Ninth

SALEM, Va. - After the thrill of a come from behind walkoff win on Tuesday night, Salem was brought back down to earth a little bit on Wednesday with a late deficit too big to climb back from.

Salem started the game red hot in the bottom of the first inning after sitting down the Fred Nats one, two three, to begin the game defensively. Roman Anthony led off with a walk and stole second base, before the birthday boy, Allan Castro hopped on board by legging out an infield single. Cutter Coffey hit both of them home with a two RBI double to take a 2-0 lead.

After recovering from an injury in 2021, 22 year old right hander, Bradley Blalock made his long awaited return and started strong, retiring the first nine batters he faced. In the fourth inning, is when the Nationals started to find their groove. Jonathan Thomas doubled and Cortland Lawson walked before Daylen Lile hit into a double play that scored Thomas to cut the Salem lead in half. In the fifth inning, the Nationals added one more run, tying the game at two after Elijah Green singled on Railin Perez and was hit home on a Paul Witt double.

Neither team scored in innings six through eight before the flood gates opened for the Nationals in the top of the ninth. On three singles, two walks, and a fielding error, Fredericksburg scored a five piece to take a 7-2 lead, which ended up being the final score. Salem never scored again after their two runs in the first, despite tallying six hits on the day.

Roman Anthony had a solid day for the Red Sox, going one for three with a pair of walks. Cutter Coffey had a two-hit day with a pair of doubles. Juan Montero, Karson Simas, and Allan Castro all found themselves in the hit column as well. Salem recorded ten strikeouts as a pitching staff and walked three batters, while giving up seven hits.

Salem and Fredericksburg are back in action tomorrow for Game 3. Join us at the game tomorrow for Mardi Gras in May and Thirsty Thursday. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Location: Salem Memorial Ballpark

First Pitch: 7:06 p.m.

Time of Game: 2:29

