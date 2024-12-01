Second Period Dooms Bison in Loss

December 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Coralville, Iowa - The Bloomington Bison allowed five second period goals in a 5-0 loss on Sunday night to the Iowa Heartlanders at Xtream Arena.

Much like the night before, neither team could capitalize on scoring chances in the first period lending a scoreless tie heading into the second period.

3:47 into the second Iowa began their scoring explosion with a goal from T. J. Walsh. His fourth of the season was assisted by Jonny Sorenson. 13 seconds later, Sorenson found the back of the net with an assist from Jules Boscq. Sorenson added another 3:56 later with his second of the night and third of the season. The goal was assisted Hakon Nilsen and Walsh. With 4:01 remaining, Jack O'Brien gave the Heartlanders a 4-0 lead with his second of the season. Bogdans Hodass collected the lone assist. The scoring concluded with a goal from Brandon Yeamans at 17:47 of the period. Walsh assisted for his third point of the game.

The third period also saw no goals with the teams holding the 5-0 score favoring the Heartlanders. The Bison pounded 14 shots on net in the frame but couldn't solve the goaltending.

Hugo Ollas stopped 21 of 26 shots in the loss while William Rousseau stopped all 30 for the shutout win. The Bison power play went scoreless in two opportunities while the penalty kill converted on its only chance. Bloomington outshot Iowa 30-26.

The Bison return to action on Friday against the Toledo Walleye. Faceoff drops at 6:15 p.m. at the Huntington Center.

