Iowa Scores Five in the Second Period, Shuts out Bison, 5-0

December 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders matched a team record with five goals in the second period and earned their second shutout of the season, 5-0, against the Bloomington Bison Sunday at Xtream Arena. This is the second time Iowa has scored five goals in a single period in team history (3rd period vs. Wichita, Feb. 2022). William Rousseau stopped 30 shots for his first career shutout.

The Heartlanders have at least a point in seven straight home games (6-0-1-0), matching a team record.

T.J. Walsh opened the scoring on a pass from Jonny Sorensen at 3:47 of the second. Walsh broke into the zone and passed to Sorensen, who returned it to Walsh for the goal.

Thirteen seconds later, Sorensen netted one of his own to put Iowa up by two on a shot from the blue line from Jules Boscq.

Sorensen scored his second on a no-look feed from Walsh at the right post at 7:56 of the second.

Iowa scored on back-to-back shots later in the frame when Bogdans Hodass backhanded the puck from the slot and Jack O'Brien batted it in with four minutes left to go to put the Heartlanders up by four. Then, Brandon Yeamans scored his first of the season after a Bison turnover at the high slot. Walsh shot the puck across the crease to Yeamans who beat Hugo Ollas (loss, 21 saves).

Walsh and Sorensen each recorded three points.

The Heartlanders take to the road Wednesday at 9:35 a.m. for their next game at the Toledo Walleye. On Friday and Saturday, Iowa completes the road trip with back-to-back games against the Indy Fuel.

