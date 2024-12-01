Thunder Closes Holiday Week with Loss to Mavericks
December 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed its holiday week on Sunday afternoon, losing to Kansas City, 4-1, at INTRUST Bank Arena.
The Mavericks scored three times in the third period and skated away with their fourth regulation win against the Thunder this season.
Peter Bates registered his third of the season while Michal Stinil and Dominic Dockery added assists.
Charlie Wright opened the scoring late in the first period. He fired a pass from Luke Loheit near the left post and beat Aaron Dell for this second of the year.
In the second, Bates tied the contest at 5:28. He took a drop pass from Stinil and whistled a shot past Ostman from the top of the left circle.
Kansas City appeared to recapture the lead with three minutes to go in the frame. Damien Giroux was called for goalie interference as he got to a loose puck. The goal was reviewed and overturned.
Andreev broke the tie just 1:13 into the third. Casey Carreau stole the puck behind the net and found him at the left circle. Andreev fired a one-timer and beat Dell to make it 2-1.
Carreau made it 3-1 at 6:38. Wright fired a shot from the Thunder line that glanced off Dell's leg. Carreau got to the rebound and tallied his fifth of the season.
Cade Borchardt tacked on his 11th of the year at 13:16 to make it 4-1.
Stinil reached 200th ECHL points with his 14th helper of the year. Bates found the net for the first time since November 2.
Wichita finishes its eight-game homestand on Thursday, December 5 at 7:05 against Allen.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder look for a goal against the Kansas City Mavericks
ECHL message board
