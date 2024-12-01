Borchardt Records Milestone Point; Mavericks Continue Dominance against Thunder

December 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita, KS - The Kansas City Mavericks continued their great play not only on the road, but against the Wichita Thunder, with a 4-1 victory Sunday evening.

Charlie Wright opened the scoring late in the first period. He fired a pass from Luke Loheit near the left post and beat Aaron Dell for his second of the year.

In the second, Peter Bates tied the contest at 5:28. He took a drop pass from Michal Stinil and whistled a shot past Ostman from the top of the left circle.

The Mavericks appeared to recapture the lead with three minutes to go in the frame. Damien Giroux was called for goalie interference as he got to a loose puck. The goal was reviewed and overturned.

Max Andreev broke the tie just 1:13 into the third assisted by Casey. Carreau. Carreau stole the puck behind the net and found him at the left circle. Andreev fired a one-timer and beat Dell to make it 2-1.

Then Carreau made it 3-1 at 6:38. Wright fired a shot from the Thunder line that glanced off Dell's leg. Carreau got to the rebound and tallied his fifth of the season.

Cade Borchardt then made history as he tacked on his 11th of the year at 13:16 to make it 4-1. This goal was the 100th point in his young career. All of his points have come in a Mavericks uniform.

Victor Ostman was superb in net, stopping 21 of 22 shots.

The Mavericks transition to Utah next week for a three game series against the Grizzlies, starting on Wednesday night in West Valley City.

