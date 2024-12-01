Stingrays Skate Past Solar Bears in 5-1 Victory

South Carolina Stingrays goaltender Garin Bjorklund

ORLANDO, F.L. - The Stingrays defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 5-1 at the Kia Center on Sunday afternoon. Erik Middendorf (2), Connor Moore, Alexander Suzdalev, and Kyler Kupka scored for the Stingrays, while Garin Bjorklund made 30 saves on 31 shots in the victory.

The Solar Bears struck first on a shot from out high by Spencer Kersten that snuck through the five-hole of Bjorklund to make it 1-0.

Middendorf tied the game at one eight minutes later when he collected a feed from Suzdalev and finished off a 2-on-1 opportunity with a wrist shot into the top corner. The two teams were tied after 20 minutes of play.

Moore put the Stingrays in front 9:19 into the second period with his fourth goal of the season. The fifth-year Stingray defenseman finished a long shift by picking the short-side shelf on Orlando netminder Alexis Gravel from the bottom of the right circle.

Suzdalev extended the Stingray lead to 3-1 with a goal that came off a partial break. The goal was Suzdalev's second tally in his last three games.

Kupka made it 4-1 with a power play strike 9:48 into the third period. The South Carolina man advantage is now 17 for 62 this season, and the Stingrays have tallied four power-play goals in their last three games.

Middendorf added an empty netter 16:32 into the third to make it a 5-1 final.

The Stingrays return to action this Friday night to face the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 pm at the North Charleston Coliseum.

