Americans Trade for a Goalie from Kalamazoo

December 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Goaltender Logan Neaton with the Kalamazoo Wings

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (7-6-3-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, made a trade on Sunday afternoon acquiring goaltender Logan Neaton, from the Kalamazoo Wings for future considerations.

Logan Neaton played in two games for the Kalamazoo Wings this season and had a record of 0-2, with a 5.10 GAA.

The native of Brighton, Michigan, played three seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Miami (Ohio).

Neaton is a former draft pick of the Winnipeg Jets, selected 144th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The Americans return home on Tuesday night at 7:10 PM when they open a two-game set against the expansion Tahoe Knight Monsters, at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

