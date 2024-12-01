ECHL Transactions - December 1
December 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 1, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Utah:
Cody Corbett, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
delete Brady DeVries, G released as emergency backup goalie
Cincinnati:
add Pavel Cajan, G assigned by Cleveland
add Nick Isaacson, F activated from reserve
delete Jon Gillies, G placed on reserve
delete Jacob Frasca, F placed on player bereavement leave
Kalamazoo:
add Hunter Vorva, G signed contract
delete Logan Neaton, G traded to Allen
Orlando:
add Ryan Fanti, G assigned by Syracuse
add Michael Kim, D signed contract 11/30
add Alex Cohen, F signed contract 11/30
delete Caden Sandusky, G released as emergency backup goalie
Reading:
delete Sawyer Boulton, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Utah:
add Jake Barczewski, G assigned by Colorado
Wichita:
add Nico Somerville, D activated from reserve
add Carter Jones, F activated from reserve
delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on reserve
delete Joe Carroll, F placed on reserve
