ECHL Transactions - December 1

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 1, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Utah:

Cody Corbett, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

delete Brady DeVries, G released as emergency backup goalie

Cincinnati:

add Pavel Cajan, G assigned by Cleveland

add Nick Isaacson, F activated from reserve

delete Jon Gillies, G placed on reserve

delete Jacob Frasca, F placed on player bereavement leave

Kalamazoo:

add Hunter Vorva, G signed contract

delete Logan Neaton, G traded to Allen

Orlando:

add Ryan Fanti, G assigned by Syracuse

add Michael Kim, D signed contract 11/30

add Alex Cohen, F signed contract 11/30

delete Caden Sandusky, G released as emergency backup goalie

Reading:

delete Sawyer Boulton, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Utah:

add Jake Barczewski, G assigned by Colorado

Wichita:

add Nico Somerville, D activated from reserve

add Carter Jones, F activated from reserve

delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on reserve

delete Joe Carroll, F placed on reserve

