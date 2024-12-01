K-Wings Sign Goaltender Hunter Vorva

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Sunday that goaltender Hunter Vorva has signed a Standard Player Contract, and g oaltender Logan Neaton has been traded to the Allen Americans for future considerations.

Vorva, 28, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 179-pound, Kalamazoo, Michigan native that's entering his third professional season, and is coming off a 2023-24 campaign in which he finished as the ECHL's No. 3 overall ranked goaltender.

The netminder appeared in two games (0-1-0-0) with the Nottingham Panthers (EIHL) this season, posting a 3.85 GAA and a .922 save percentage.

Last season, Hunter went 20-14-0-0, finishing with the No. 2 in the ECHL in Goals Against Average (GAA) at 2.51, the ECHL's No. 3 ranked Save Percentage (S%) at .920 and posted three shutouts.

In 2021-22, Vorva finished ranked No. 4 in the ECHL with a .919 S% and T-No. 6 with 2.61 GAA in 28 games played (13-9-2, 1 SO) for Kalamazoo. The netminder also earned Kalamazoo's 'Rookie of the Year' & 'Star of the Game' awards in 2022-23.

Before earning a spot on the K-Wings roster, via a 2022 Training Camp Tryout Contract last season, the Marian University product sported a 1.93 GAA with a .934 S% in 32 games played (22-8-2) for the Huntsville Havoc (SPHL), earning the SPHL Goaltender of the Year nod for his performance in 2021-22. Both Vorva's GAA and S% numbers were tops in the SPHL that season, along with taking home a 2022 SPHL First All-Star Team selection.

Vorva was called up once to the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) in 2022-23 and played one season in the France2 League in 2020-21 with Marseille (7-4-0, 2.69 GAA, .905 S%, 1 SO).

Prior to France, Hunter was named ACHA Player of the Year in 2018-19 and holds records from his time with Marian in single-season games played (29, 2017-18), wins (20, 2017-18) with career records in S% (.928) & career SO's (8) from 2017-20.

