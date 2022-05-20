Second Inning Sinks Hops Again at Everett

For the second straight night at Funko Field, the Hillsboro Hops slipped into a second inning sinkhole.

Mirroring Thursday night's game, the Frogs (14-21) batted around and scored four times in the second after the Hops (18-17) got a first inning run, then broke a 5-all tie in the seventh on a two-run homer by Andy Thomas in a 7-5 victory Friday.

Everett, losers of five straight entering the series, has won three in a row to clinch the five-game series, knocking the Hops from their first-place perch in the NWL standings. Hillsboro has slipped into fourth place in a tight, five-team race for the first-half Northwest League title with Everett closing in quickly from the rear.

Down 5-3 in the sixth with Roby Enriquez at first base following an error, Jose Curpa lifted a deep fly ball to right field off Everett reliever Brayan Perez (2-1) that cleared the short porch to tie the game. It was Curpa's first career homer in his 971st career trip to the plate.

Hops starter Luke Albright was lifted after his laborious 38-pitch second inning. Not all of the damage was his doing. With two runs across, bases loaded and two outs, Spencer Packard sent a fairly routine grounder to short, but Ryan Bliss' throw was low and hopped past first baseman Caleb Roberts for a two-run error. The Frogs plated another unearned run off Andrew Saalfrank in the third, but Saalfrank and Jake Rice combined to strike out 10 Everett batters over the middle innings, allowing the Hops to climb back.

In the seventh, though, Liu Fuenmayor (1-1) walked Packard to lead off the inning. With one out, Andy Thomas, Everett's lefty-hitting catcher, hit a blast that got over the netting above the scoreboard in right to put the AquaSox in front for good.

The Hops put two aboard on walks against Everett closer Leon Hunter, Jr., but he retired Danny Oriente on a comebacker to close out the win.

Perez picked up the win, with the Curpa homer the only hit he allowed over four innings. Former Eugene Emerald Prelander Berroa, recently acquired by the Mariners in a trade with the San Francisco Giants, pitched the first three innings, giving up four hits and three runs, two earned, with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Caleb Roberts hit a two-out RBI double in the first inning off Berroa for the Hops' first run. Tim Tawa led off the game with a single on the first pitch after homering on the first pitch Thursday night. Both Roberts and Tawa reached base three times with Tawa scoring two runs and Roberts one.

Thomas was the star of the show for Everett, going 3-for-4 with a homer, double, two RBI and two runs scored. Cole Barr also had three hits with a run and RBI.

Hops' pitchers combined to strike out 15 Everett batters, including top Mariners prospect Noelvi Marte four times.

The Hops will look to salvage a couple of victories this weekend when Kenny Hernandez takes the hill Saturday night. Game time is one hour earlier at 6:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 5:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

