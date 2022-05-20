Indians Take 2 of First 3 from Emeralds

Spokane, WASH. - Ben Sems and Zac Veen both connected on solo home runs in the third inning but it wasn't quite enough as the Indians fell to the Emeralds, 6-5, in front of 2,267 fans at Avista Stadium for DORIS the Mascot's Birthday Extravaganza Night. Despite the loss, Spokane (18-16) still holds a two games to one advantage in the series with Eugene.

TOP PERFORMERS

Drew Romo and Grant Lavigne both finished 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Austin Kitchen delivered three scoreless innings of relief (3 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 4 K) to help keep Spokane in the game.

TURNING POINT

Eugene jumped all over Spokane starter Evan Shawver in the first inning, scoring four times highlighted by a long home run from Giants top prospect Marco Luciano. Shawver settled down and managed to work three more innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts, but the damage had been done.

