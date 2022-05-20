Emeralds Top Indians in Game Three of Series

Emeralds finish game three of the series on the win column against the Spokane Indians 6-5.

The Emeralds had another quick jump to the game in the first inning.

SS Marco Luciano bashed a two-run home run to get the offense going in the first 2-0.

An RBI groundout by DH Patrick Bailey and RBI double by 1B Carter Aldrete would add an additional two runs to their lead in the first 4-0.

In the third inning, the Indians hit two solo home runs off of starting RHP Randy Rodriguez 4-2.

The Emeralds scored a run back by an RBI double by 2B Jimmy Glowenke in the fourth 5-2.

In the bottom half of the inning, an RBI single by LF Daniel Montano brought it back to a two run game 5-3.

Two innings later, Montano collected his second RBI by hitting a sacrifice fly to centerfield to score DH Drew Romo 5-4.

Aldrete would make it a three-run lead again for the Emeralds with a solo home run in the eighth 6-3.

The Indians fought back in the eighth with an RBI groundout by Romo 6-5.

Emeralds' reliever Nick Avila came in for his sixth save of the season to preserve the win.

The Emeralds will look to even up the score tomorrow as LHP Kyle Harrison will pitch against RHP Will Ethridge. First pitch at 6:35, 6:20 pregame show on 95.3 The Score.

