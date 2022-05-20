Sox Extend Winning Streak to Three Games

EVERETT, WASHINGTON: Just nine days ago the Seattle Mariners traded former AquaSox infielder Donnie Walton to the San Francisco Giants for starter Prelander Berroa. Berroa started just two games with Everett, both on the road. Friday night marked the first time in 2022 pitching in front of the hometown fans (he made two appearances with the team on the road) and he didn't disappoint. Berroa turned in four innings of work racking up seven punch-outs along the way. Those seven strikeouts were a season-high for him.

After one mistake in the first led to a run scoring for Hillsboro, the Everett offense got to work in the bottom of the second as they would score four runs. Second baseman Justin Lavey doubled with Andy Thomas on second to tie the game up at one. Three batters later, Victor Labrada drew a bases loaded walk to give the AquaSox the lead. A throwing error would help the Frogs plate two more runs and finish the inning with a 4-1 lead.

The Hops wouldn't quit as they would grab two runs back in the third and would add a pair of runs in the top of the sixth thanks to a home run off the bat of Jose Curpa to tie it up at 5-5.

With the game tied and Alberto Rodriguez on base, Andy Thomas crushed a baseball into right-center field for his third home run of the season as the AquaSox would take the 7-5 lead and never turn back in the 7th inning. The home run was Thomas's third hit of the game and raised his batting average up to .324 on the season. That batting average leads all qualified NWL catchers.

Cole Barr collected three hits in today's game. Lavey also had a pair of hits.

Brayan Perez and Leon Hunter, Jr would combine for to give up two runs over five innings while striking out three. Perez earns his second win of the season and Hunter, Jr earns his second save of the season.

Tomorrow the AquaSox will send Adam Macko to the hill as he looks to continue his dominance this season. First pitch will be 6:05PM and there will be a special AquaSox T-shirt Giveaway presented by PEPSI. There will also be post-game Launch-a-Ball with great prizes, followed by kids run the bases, and then to cap things off a fireworks spectacular presented by PEPSI.

