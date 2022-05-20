Aquasox Win Back-to-Back Games

EVERETT, WASHINGTON: The Hillsboro Hops opened the game with a bang as centerfielder Tim Tawa hit a leadoff home run on the first pitch of the game. After that blast, the Hops offense was silenced as starter Juan Mercedes threw five innings of the four-hit ball allowing just the one run. This was the third start in a row, where Juan Mercedes struck out five hitters or more as he lowers his season ERA to 4.91.

The Everett offense would erupt for four runs in the bottom of the second as Myles Miller would reach on a throwing error with the bases loaded scoring Dariel Gomez who reached on a walk. Noelvi Marte would follow it up with a double driving in James Parker and Victor Labrada. Everett scored it's final run of the inning as Alberto Rodriguez grounded out making it 4-1 Everett in the second inning.

Everett would score it's final two runs of the ballgame on Spencer Packard's seventh home run of the season. Marte reached three times, once on his RBI double and also on a single.

The AquaSox bullpen would combine for four innings of one hit ball while striking out five along the way. Fred Villarreal earned his second hold of the season with his two innings of work. Max Roberts and Evan Johnson also each had a scoreless inning of work.

Tomorrow the AquaSox will send Prelander Berroa to the hill for his second start with Everett since coming over from the San Francisco Giants organization. Berroa has a 2.81 ERA in five starts this season while striking out 18, he will be followed with Brayan Perez who has started in two games with Everett.

