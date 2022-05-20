Banner Day at the Nat Capped by One-Run Triumph

VANCOUVER, BC - Everything came together for the Vancouver Canadians Friday afternoon: perfect weather, a great crowd and a close game that had the C's down a pair after two innings. They would rally to tie it in the fourth, scored single runs in the sixth and seventh then held on late to beat the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) 4-3 to celebrate a Fortis BC 'Nooner At The Nat.

Top Blue Jays pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann made his much-anticipated High-A debut and came as advertised. The 19-year-old was in control for four and two-thirds and allowed two runs on two hits - a pair of two-out scratch singles that scored those runs in the second inning - with one walk. His nine strikeouts established a new single-game high for Ks in a game by a C's starter and 51 of his 76 pitches were strikes.

Trailing 2-0 in the fourth, Vancouver got to Dust Devils starter Robinson Piña (L, 3-2) for two runs to tie it. Riley Tirotta cracked a lead-off double and Zach Britton followed with his second homer of the year to even the score.

A run in the sixth on a Britton single, a walk and a pair of wild pitches put the C's ahead for good, but it was their score in the seventh that proved to be the difference. Andres Sosa worked a lead-off walk, went to second on a wild pitch then came home when Addison Barger whacked a two-out double to make it 4-2.

After Tiedemann's departure, Abdiel Mendoza went two and a third scoreless before leaving a runner on base in the eighth. Jimmy Burnette (S, 2) would allow that run to score but stranded the bases loaded then set down the side in order in the ninth to secure a 4-3 win.

Britton led the way with two hits, two runs scored and two RBI. Barger and Cameron Eden also added two hits to the ledger.

With the win, Vancouver is now one game below .500 and two games back of first place in the Northwest League at the midway point of the first half. They've evened the series at two games apiece and can secure a series split with a win tomorrow afternoon.

The Canadians will take the field for the final Saturday Nat-In-Eh of the year for the fifth of six games with the Dust Devils. Naswell Paulino gets the ball for Vancouver against Tri-City's Dylan King. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. with coverage on MiLB.TV, CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

