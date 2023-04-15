SeaWolves Walk off Altoona in Extras for Second Time in Three Days

The SeaWolves picked up their second come-from-behind, walk-off win of the series, beating Altoona 5-4 in 10 innings.

Erie had to throw seven total pitchers to get through the ball game after Ty Madden lasted just one frame. The final five of those pitchers - Jake Higginbotham, Angel De Jesus, Billy Lescher, Layne Henderson, and Yaya Chentouf - held Altoona off the scoreboard after the second inning.

Drew Maggi's bases-loaded error scored Erie's first run in the sixth and opened the door for more. Gage Workman followed with a three-run triple into the right field corner, knotting the game at 4.

Erie had a chance to win in the ninth inning. With the bases loaded, Colt Keith attempted to score on a short sacrifice fly off the bat of Diego Rincones. On a very close play at home, Keith was ruled out on Matt Fraizer's throw from right.

In the 10th, Mario Feliciano played hero with a ground ball single through the drawn-in infield, scoring pinch runner Trei Cruz from third.

Chentouf (1-1) got the win. Cameron Junker (0-1) was charged with the loss.

Erie and Altoona finish the six-game set on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.

