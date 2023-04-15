April 15, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 15, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ANOTHER ONE The Portland Sea Dogs came away with another win in a close 3-1 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats last night. Tyler Dearden ignited the offense with an RBI single to score Corey Rosier in the top of the fifth inning, plating the first run of the game to put Portland on top, 1-0. The scoring resumed in the top of the seventh inning when Stephen Scott doubled to score Matthew Lugo and the Sea Dogs led, 2-0. Scott would come around to score the second run of the inning on a single by Dearden, extending Portland's lead, 3-0. The Fisher Cats came back to capitalize on a double off the bat of P.K. Morris to score Phil Clarke but Portland held the lead, 3-1. Brendan Nail came in to relieve in a high-leverage situation with the bases loaded in the ninth inning with one out on the board. Nail recorded the last two outs to secure the save and close the door on the Fisher Cats with a 3-1 final.

SHANE DROHAN DOMINATES Portland's starter Shane Drohan set the tone for the Sea Dogs yesterday, pitching 6.0 shutout innings. He gave up three hits while striking out six and did not issue a walk. Through his two starts this season, Drohan is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA. He has tossed 11.0 innings allowing six hits while walking one and striking out 11. He is holding opposing hitters to a .227 batting average.

TYLER DEARDEN COMES UP CLUTCH Sea Dogs outfielder Tyler Dearden remained clutch with two more RBI last night. Dearden is batting 1.000 (six-for-six) with runners on base, with seven RBI and a double in three games

CLOSE GAMES GALORE Through the first four games of the series in New Hampshire, two of the games have been decided with two runs and two games with one run. Portland has narrowly outscored New Hampshire 17-13 in four games.

MAINE CLAMBAKES The Portland Sea Dogs will become the Maine Clambakes, presented by United Healthcare, for the Friday, August 25th game when the Sea Dogs host the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 6:00pm at Hadlock Field. Clambakes are an old-fashioned New England tradition inherited from the Native Americans. The traditional Maine Clambake includes lobster, clams, corn on the cob, potatoes, and blueberry cake. The food is traditionally cooked by steaming the ingredients over layers of seaweed in a pit oven.

MAINE STAPLES The Clambakes join a lineup of other regional food identities for the Sea Dogs. The Whoopie Pies, Red Snappers and Bean Suppahs will all return for the 2023 season with specialty jerseys, merchandise and themed in-game promotions. The Whoopie Pies will take place June 9 against Akron, the Red Snappers on June 24th against Reading and the Bean Suppahs on Saturday, July 8th.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 15, 1998 Brandon Cromer hit the 500th home run in Sea Dogs franchise history in a 13-0 shutout over Akron, the largest margin of victory in a shutout in franchise history. Portland capped a two-day onslaught with 30 runs and 33 hits at Canal Park in two games.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP CJ Liu will take the mound today for the Sea Dogs in his second start of the year for Portland. In his 2023 season debut on April 8th vs Binghamton, he tossed 4.0 innings allowing three runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out two. He gave up one home run.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2023

April 15, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.