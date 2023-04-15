Bowie's Big Inning and Strong Pitching Beats Akron 6-2

A big fourth inning and dominant pitching lead the Bowie Baysox past the Akron RubberDucks 6-2 on Saturday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Turning Point

Bowie finally broke the pitcher's duel in the fourth inning. Heston Kjerstad launched a solo home run to open the scoring. Three batters later, John Rhodes singled home Coby Mayo to make it 2-0 Baysox. Donta' Williams broke the inning wide open with a bases clearing double to make it 4-0 Bowie.

Mound Presence

Hunter Stanley got the start for Akron and breezed through the Baysox lineup the first time around. The right-hander struck out four and allowed just one hit in the first three innings. However, Bowie's big fourth inning would be the end of the night for Stanley. Shane McCarthy followed with two scoreless innings in his first professional game since 2021. Jordan Jones tossed an inning and two-thirds allowing two runs. Trey Benton entered with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth and struck out the only batter he faced to escape the jam.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks offense was held silent for most of the game with just two Akron hitters recording hits in the first seven innings. Petey Halpin finally got the Akron offense on the board in the bottom of the eighth. After Mike Amditis worked a leadoff walk, Halpin launched a two-run home run to right field to cut the Bowie lead to 4-2.

Notebook

Halpin's home run was his first at the Double-A level and his first Double-A RBIs...Benton has appeared in four games this season and struck out the first batter he faced in three of those appearances...Game Time: 2:33...Attendance: 4,271.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude the series with the Bowie Baysox on Sunday, April 16 at 1:05 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium. Akron left-hander Joey Cantillo (0-0, 3.00 ERA) is scheduled to face Bowie righty Garrett Stallings (0-0, 4.50 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

