Rumble Ponies Fall to Somerset on Saturday Afternoon

April 15, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (2-6) fell to the Somerset Patriots, 5-1, in the fifth game of the series on Jackie Robinson Day at Mirabito Stadium on Saturday.

The Patriots scraped across a run in the first inning for the third time in the series. Jasson Domínguez cracked a double off the wall in left field and got to third base on a single from Everson Pereira. Domínguez eventually scored on a wild pitch to give Somerset a 1-0 lead.

Somerset added another run in the fourth with an RBI double from Anthony Seigler, which made it 2-0.

Down two runs with two outs in the fifth inning, Branden Fryman clobbered a solo home run over the video board in left field. It marked the first home run of his Double-A career.

Somerset tacked on two more runs in the sixth inning after a two-run single from T.J. Rumfield on the first pitch that he saw, which extended the Patriots' lead to 4-1. In the seventh inning, Trey Sweeney smoked an RBI double in the right center field gap to extend Somerset's lead to 5-1.

Junior Santos started on the mound for Binghamton and tossed a season-high five innings. He allowed two runs on five hits, while walking two batters and striking out three. Santos induced six groundouts, including two double plays. Dylan Hall threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, with two strikeouts. Hall has gone a combined five scoreless innings with four strikeouts in the series.

The Rumble Ponies will face the Patriots on Sunday afternoon in the series finale. First pitch is at 1:05 PM with pregame coverage getting underway at 12:50 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes:The Ponies totaled three hits in the game with a single from Luke Ritter, double from Tanner Murphy, and Fryman's solo shot...JT Schwartz, Brandon McIlwain, Agustin Ruiz, and Hayden Senger combined to draw four walks.

