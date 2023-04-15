Kjerstad Homers, Povich Deals in 6-2 Win Over RubberDucks

BOWIE, MD - Heston Kjerstad's third home run in as many games powered the Bowie Baysox to a 6-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks, behind a sublime pitching performance from Cade Povich and company.

All the Baysox offense was generated in the fourth inning. Kjerstad's no-doubt blast to right center field came with one out in the frame. It was his Double-A-leading fifth of the 2023 campaign, and his fourth of the series.

Bowie would not stop there, however. Coby Mayo and Billy Cook drew walks in the frame, before John Rhodes singled home Mayo for his team-leading ninth RBI of the season, extending the Baysox lead to 2-0. Donta' Williams added the exclamation point when his flare into right field scooted behind the diving right-fielder Julian Escobedo, turning into a two-run double and giving Bowie a 4-0 advantage.

The story on the mound for the Baysox was Cade Povich. The southpaw starter hurled five shutout innings with almost no traffic on the basepaths. Povich only allowed two hits and a pair of walks, while striking out seven, matching his career-high in a Baysox uniform. Left hander Easton Lucas tacked on two more scoreless frames out of the bullpen following Povich's outing.

Akron would manage a two-run homer in the top half of the eighth from Petey Halpin. However, the Baysox would immediately get those two runs back in the bottom half. Rhodes was hit by a pitch and Williams was walked, each with the bases loaded, making the score 6-2. Rhodes is the first member of the Baysox to double-digit RBI on the season, while it was the first three RBI of the campaign for Williams.

Bowie would seal the victory with a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth inning with Connor Loeprich on the bump to close things out. The win moves the Baysox back to .500 at 4-4. They look to split the six-game series with the RubberDucks on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.

