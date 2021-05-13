SeaWolves Team with UPMC Hamot to Host Vaccine Clinic

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, have teamed with UPMC Hamot to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic during their game against the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians) on Friday, May 14 at UPMC Park. Game time is 6:05 p.m.

Ticket holders (ages 12 & older) can receive a Pfizer vaccine between 4:30-6:30 PM in the new Celebration Cove picnic area, located inside the main gate entry plaza of UPMC Park. No appointment is necessary. Attendees must have a ticket to the game to enter.

Captain's Club Members can enter UPMC Park Gate #2 at 4:30 PM. UPMC Park's Main Entry Gate #1 will open at 4:45 PM. Each individual who receives their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the May 14 game will receive a voucher for a free Smith's hot dog, chips, and a drink, redeemable at any SeaWolves home game this month. Minors must be accompanied by a parent of guardian.

"We are thrilled to partner with UPMC Hamot to help get Erie County vaccinated," SeaWolves Team President Greg Coleman said. "It's been wonderful to welcome fans back to UPMC Park, and we're thankful to all the healthcare heroes for making it possible."

The SeaWolves continue their six-game series against the RubberDucks tonight at 6:05 p.m. It's Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light. Fans can enjoy Smith's hot dogs, Pepsi soft drinks, popcorn and select domestic draft beers for only $2 each. Tickets are available at SeaWolves.com.

