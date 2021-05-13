May 13, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 13, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







HOME RUN CLUB: Last night, the Portland Sea Dogs blasted five home runs in their 14-3 win over the Hartford Yard Goats. Roldani Baldwin, Triston Casas, Johan Mieses and Joey Meneses all went yard for the Sea Dogs. It was the most home runs in a game this season for Portland.

FIRST DOUBLE-A BOMB: Triston Casas smashed his first Double-A home run to the second deck of the rightfield seats of Dunkin' Donuts Park in the top of the fourth inning. Then in his next at-bat, he demolished a home run ball even further to right field and this time, it was a three-run homer.

MIESES ON TOP: After his fifth home run of the season last night, Johan Mieses now leads the Double-A Northeast League in that category.

WINCKOWSKI DEALS: Overshadowed by the long ball was Josh Winckowski's stellar performance on the mound for Portland. In his second start of the season, he tossed 6.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out four. He now owns a 0.96 ERA for the season and has recorded the longest outing on the mound for the 2021 season.

ON THE MOUND TONIGHT: Thaddeus Ward will be on the bump tonight in his second appearance for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched 5/7 vs. New Hampshire and pitched 4.0 innings allowing three runs on six hits while walking three and striking out four. Ward is currently the 10th ranked prospect in the Boston Red Sox Organization according to Baseball America.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.