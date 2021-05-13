Ponies Fall in Extras After Late Comeback from Curve

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell to the Altoona Curve 9-6 in 10 innings on Thursday night at Rumbletown Stadium. Binghamton (0-8) led 6-2 after eight and 6-3 heading into the ninth, but Altoona tied it with three in the ninth and scored three in the tenth to pull out their fifth straight victory.

Altoona (5-3) came back in the ninth against Yeizo Campos via an RBI single from Rodolfo Castro and tied it with a 2-run homer from Mason Martin. They took the lead in the tenth via a two-run triple from Oneil Cruz off Jared Robinson (0-1).

Binghamton scored two in the third, one in the fourth, and two in the fifth to take a 5-2 lead. Carlos Cortes finished 3-6 with two runs scored, and an RBI. Wagner Lagrange, Jeremy Vasquez, and Yoel Romero all had multi-hit games, and Sebastian Elizalde had two RBI.

Adam Oller allowed only one earned run over five in the no-decision, walking three and striking out seven. Andrew Mitchell also pitched two scoreless frames in relief.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Curve Friday night at 7:05 PM, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 on MiLB.com and MiLB.TV

POSTGAME NOTES: The Ponies had ten hits on the night and LaGrange, Vasquez, and Romero each had an RBI...Romero reached base four times.

