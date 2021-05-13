Portland Homers Past Hartford, 6-5

HARTFORD, CT - Led by another strong outing at the plate, the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Hartford Yard Goats, 6-5 on Thursday night. The Sea Dogs improve to 7-2 while the Yard Goats fall to 2-7.

After loading the bases in the top of the first inning, Joey Meneses hit a fielder's choice to the third baseman and the Sea Dogs were on the board, 1-0.

After striking out the first batter, Ward allowed a single then walk to the Yard Goats. An RBI single to the right field corner by Manny Melendez brought home Todd Czinege and the game was tied, 1-1. Matt McLaughlin then singled home Guevara and Hartford led, 2-1 after the second inning.

Ronaldo Hernandez blasted his first home run of the season in the top of the fourth inning and the game was tied, 2-2.

In the top of the fifth inning, Ronaldi Baldwin led off with a double then scored on a throwing error by Hartford's pitcher, Frank Duncan, and Portland took the lead, 3-2. Then with two men on, Triston Casas smashed his third home run in two games and the Sea Dogs led, 6-2. Casas has three home runs and nine RBI in the last two games.

Thaddeus Ward had another strong outing for Portland tossing 4.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits while walking two and striking out a season-high seven batters.

Game four between the Sea Dogs and Yard Goats is Friday night at 7:05pm. Portland will send Kutter Crawford (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound while Hartford is TBD.

