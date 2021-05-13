Sea Dogs to Return to Full Capacity

May 13, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - In compliance with the state of Maine's updated guidance for outdoor facilities, which lifts all capacity limits and requirements to physically distance in all public outdoor settings, the Portland Sea Dogs will return to full capacity starting with games in June. Tickets for all Sea Dogs home games this season will go on sale on Wednesday, May 19th.

"We have carefully followed the expert guidance of the state throughout the entire pandemic and feel confident with today's announcement that we will be able to safely host fans in our traditional seating arrangement," stated Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa.

Masks will no longer be required when outside watching the game. Masks will still need to be worn for entry into the ballpark and while indoors in the concourse and restrooms.

With the increased capacity, ticket prices have been reduced. Box seats will be $13 for adults and $12.00 for kids and seniors, Reserved seats are $12.00 for adults and $11.00 for kids and seniors, while General Admission tickets will be $11.00 for adults and $8.00 for kids and seniors. Group rates are also available. Tickets will be available for purchase online at seadogs.com and by calling the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500.

While operating at full capacity, fans with tickets from the canceled 2020 season can exchange their tickets for tickets of the same seating level or lower to any 2021 game, based upon availability, per our normal operating procedures.

Despite the state's date of May 24th date to increase capacity, the Sea Dogs final homestand in May, which runs from May 25-30th, will remain at a reduced capacity.

Various group areas at Hadlock Field will also return including picnics. Interested fans can contact the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500 or tickets@seadogs.com.

The Sea Dogs will continue to provide various safety measures throughout the ballpark including increased cleaning procedures in the restrooms, hand sanitizer stations, multiple entry gates, encouraged mobile ticketing, and more.

Governor Mills announced yesterday that more than 70 percent of Maine people age 18 and older have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC) tracker. Moreover, Maine continues to lead the nation in the percentage of its total population that is fully vaccinated, according to Bloomberg.

The Sea Dogs are currently in first place in the Northeast Division of the Double-A Northeast League with a 6-2 record.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.