SeaWolves Sweep Doubleheader over Rumble Ponies

The SeaWolves broke out the bats on Wednesday night as they swept a doubleheader over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies by scores of 5-0 and 10-2. The wins improved Erie to a season-high three games over .500.

GAME ONE

The SeaWolves took an early lead in the top of the second against Rumble Ponies starter Nate Fisher. Andre Lipcius led off with a triple and scored on a one-out, Quincy Nieporte double. Eric De La Rosa then walked and Dane Myers belted an opposite-field, three-run home run to make it 4-0 Erie.

Erie added to the lead in the top of the sixth against Binghamton reliever Trey Cob. Lipcius led off with a walk and moved into scoring position on a Parker Meadows base hit. The single for Meadows was the first Double-A knock for the Tigers #19 prospect. Myers singled home Lipcius with two outs capping a four-RBI game.

Erie starter Adam Wolf (2-0) was superb in his third start of the season. He hurled five scoreless innings, allowing just four this with two walks and a season-high seven strikeouts to earn his second consecutive win.

Fisher (0-1) took the loss allowing four runs on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts in three innings.

Joe Navilhon and J.T. Perez combined to keep the Ponies off the scoreboard for the final two innings of the game.

GAME TWO

The SeaWolves broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning against Rumble Ponies starter Jose Butto. Gage Workman led off with a double and Andre Lipcius clobbered a two-run home run to left for a 2-0 lead. The home run for Lipcius was his second of the season.

Erie exploded for five runs in the top of the fifth, thanks in part to a five-error inning from Binghamton. Jon Rosoff led off with a walk and Dillon Dingler walked with one out. Workman singled and on a throwing error, Rosoff scored for a 3-0 lead. Binghamton summoned Kevin Gadea from the bullpen but the inning did not improve for the home team. Gadea walked Lipcius, loading the bases for Parker Meadows. Meadows lifted a sacrifice fly to center and on a throwing error back to the infield, Dingler and Workman scored for a 5-0 lead. Dane Myers singled home Lipcius with his fifth RBI of the doubleheader for a 6-0 lead. A fourth Binghamton error on a Luis Carpio infield single plated Myers, capping the five-run frame.

Binghamton got on the board in the last of the fifth against Erie starter Reese Olson. Olson had faced one over the minimum through 4.1 innings before giving up a solo home run to Hayden Senger.

The 'Wolves put the game out of reach in the top of the sixth. Dingler led off and was hit by a pitch. He advanced to second on a groundout ad scored on a Lipcius base hit to put Erie back ahead by seven. Meadows followed with a walk and Myers singled, loading the bases for Eric De La Rosa. De La Rosa hit into a fielder's choice, plating Lipcius and Carpio doubled home Meadows for a 10-1 lead. The 10-runs established a new season-high for Erie.

Binghamton added one more run in the last of the sixth when Francisco Alvarez doubled home Jake Mangum but the Ponies would get no closer.

Olson (1-0) earned his first win of the season allowing two runs on three hits with a walk and six strikeouts in a season-high 5.1 innings.

Butto (1-2) took the loss allowing five runs on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

