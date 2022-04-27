Erie Sweeps Ponies in Mid-Week Doubleheader
April 27, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - The Erie SeaWolves (10-7) swept both games of Wednesday's Doubleheader against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (4-12) at Mirabito Stadium winning Game One 5-0 and Game Two 10-2. The Rumble Ponies have dropped six consecutive games.
Game Two: SeaWolves 10, Rumble Ponies 2
The game remained scoreless through three innings until Andre Lipcius hit a two-run home run to get Erie on the board. Lipcius finished the game with three RBI. The SeaWolves then tacked on five more in the fifth on four Ponies errors giving Erie a 7-0 lead. Hayden Senger hit a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth and accounted for two of the five Binghamton hits. Jose Butto (1-2) pitched four and a third innings, giving up four hits, four earned runs, walking three and striking out six.
Game One: SeaWolves 5, Rumble Ponies 0
A four-run second inning gave Erie an early 4-0 lead courtesy of a Quincy Nieporte RBI double and a Dane Myers three-run homer. Myers also added an RBI single in the sixth, finishing the game with four RBI. The Ponies had an early scoring opportunity in the first against Erie southpaw Adam Wolf with back-to-back hits from Jake Mangum and Francisco Alvarez. Alvarez roped a double off the left center field wall, but Mangum was thrown out at the plate trying to score from first. Wolf (2-0) went five innings for Erie giving up four hits, walking two and striking out seven in the win.
The Rumble Ponies continue their homestand with the SeaWolves on Thursday evening with first pitch at 6:35 PM, and pregame coverage beginning at 6:20 PM on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and 92.1 FM.
