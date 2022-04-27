Yard Goats Blast Three Homers in Road Win in Harrisburg

Harrisburg, PA- The Hartford Yard Goats smashed three home runs and defeated the Harrisburg Senators 7-3 on Wednesday afternoon at FNB Field in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar cranked the go-ahead two run homer in the third inning and catcher Willie MacIver followed with his sixth of the season as Hartford won the first game of a six-game series against the Washington Nationals affiliate. Infielder Hunter Stovall hit his first Double-A homer in the eighth inning, a liner into the left field seats. Reliever Will Gaddis retired all five batters he faced to earn his first win.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the second inning on Aaron Shunk's RBI grounder scoring Jameson Hannah who had doubled off Senators starter Ronald Herrera. Harrisburg scored twice in the bottom of the inning with RBI singles from KJ Harrison and Jackson Cluff to take a 2-1 lead off Hartford starter Mitch Kilkenny.

The Yard Goats added three runs in the third inning to make it a 4-2 game. Isaac Collins led off with a single and Tovar followed with a long homer to left center field off the ribbonboard. Next, Willie MacIver belted a homer as the Yard Goats hit back-to-back home runs for the second time this season.

Hartford added a run in the fourth inning on a double play grounds and Harrisburg got one back in the bottom of the inning on Jecksson Flores' RBI single and it was 5-3 after four innings.

Hunter Stovall cranked a two run homer in the eighth, Hartford's third of the game, to make it 7-3. The Senators loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth inning, but Gavin Hollowell struck out Flores to end the threat. Hollowell pitched the final 1.2 innings to earn his second save.

The Yard Goats and Senators will play a doubleheader tomorrow night at 5:30 at FNB Field. LHP Nick Bush will start for the Yard Goats in game one and RHP Trent Fennell will start for the Yard Goats in game two. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday, May 3rd (7:05 PM) against the Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Final: Hartford 7, New Hampshire 3

WP-Will Gaddis (1-0)

LP- Ronald Herrera (1-1)

S- Gavin Hollowell (2)

T-2:42

A-2,398

