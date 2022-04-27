Hartford Homers Hurt Harrisburg

The Hartford Yard Goats took game one of the series with the Senators 7-3 Wednesday afternoon at FNB Field. Hartford scored three times in the third inning and two more times in the eight inning with all five runs coming via the home run. Harrisburg rallied in both the eighth and ninth innings but stranded all five runners without scoring.

ON CAPITOL HILL

Ronald Herrera went five innings in the loss. He allowed four earned runs on eight hits. He left after facing 25 batters. Dakody Clemmer went two scoreless innings striking out two and walking one. Danny Dopico made his Sens debut tossing one frame and allowing two runs. Francys Peguero pitched the final frame and retired all three batters he faced.

WITH THE GAVEL

Taylor Gushue and Jacob Rhinesmith both had two hits in the game. KJ Harrison, Jackson Cluff and Jecksson Flores each drove in a single run.

FILIBUSTERS

The Senators are 0-and-2 in series opening games at home this season. Harrisburg went 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 base runners. The game time temperature was 47 with 17 mph winds.

ON DECK

The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play games two and three of their six-game series Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The games can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 5:20 p.m.

