Reading Splits Doubleheader with New Hampshire

The Reading Fightin Phils split a doubleheader with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on a cold and windy Wednesday. They dropped the first game 10-2, but came back in the second strong to win 5-2.

Game 1 | REA 2, NH 10

New Hampshire scored early and often in the seven inning contest putting up a big four run first. Phil Clarke had a big three run blast out to right. The team added two in the third to make it 6-0.

Reading's only hits and runs came in the four when Madison Stokes doubled and was brought home by Wendell Rijo's home run. It was 6-2.

The Fisher Cats did not give up with a three run fourth and added one with in the sixth for a 10-2 final.

James McArthur (L, 0-3) threw 2.2 innings allowing eight hits and six runs. Bubby Rossman pitched man inning and a third letting up three runs on two hits. Mike Adams took the final two innings allowing a run on four hits.

Game 2 | REA 5, NH 2

Reading was aggressive in their run scoring in game two, plating one from in all but two frames.

New Hampshire had an early lead, putting up two runs in the first. But that was the end to their scoring.

Jonathan Guzman notched an RBI on a ground ball to score Madison Stokes to cut New Hampshire's lead in half.

Vito Friscia tied it up with a solo shot to right for his second homer of the season.

The go-ahead run came from a sacrifice fly to bring home Guzman. They led 3-2.

In the sixth, Hunter Markwardt added an insurance run with an RBI single to plate Wendell Rijo.

Reading wanted another one in the seventh when Stokes sacrificed himself with a bunt to bring home Friscia. The final score was 5-2.

Matt Seelinger started a bullpen game with two innings, allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out four. Braden Zarbnisky (W, 1-0) threw a clean two striking out two. Francisco Morales struck out five of the sixth batters he fast to keep his scoreless ERA. Brian Marconi (S, 3) saw a 1-2-3 ninth to keep his clean line. The lefty recorded his third save of the season.

