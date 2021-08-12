SeaWolves Steamroll Curve in Doubleheader Sweep

August 12, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







The Erie SeaWolves swept a doubleheader for the first time this season, steamrolling the Altoona Curve 15-1 in the first game, and earning a 6-0 shutout in the nightcap. Erie scored 10 runs in the third inning of game one, and matched a season-high five home runs from the offense in game two. Spencer Torkelson went a perfect 7-for-7 at the plate across the pair while smacking three home runs. Riley Greene also hit a pair of home runs, including his second grand slam of the year.

GAME ONE

Spencer Torkelson set the table for what became a perfect day when he smacked a two-run home run in the first inning. After a scoreless second inning, Erie teed off on Travis MacGregor in the third. 13 SeaWolves came up to the plate, and 10 scored. Kerry Carpenter drove in two runs with a single, three runs scored when Andre Lipcius hit a little league home run to right field, Danny Woodrow followed with an RBI single, and Riley Greene capped the frame with his second grand slam of the season.

Eight runs were charged to MacGregor (3-5) who took the loss. After surrendering the grand slam, Steven Jennings went on to toss two scoreless innings, and was relieved ahead of the sixth inning. Erie took the charge again against Oddy Nunez, as Torkelson smacked a double to score two more runs.

Joey Wentz came one out shy of picking up the win, but hit a pitch limit in the fifth inning. Wentz allowed just one run when he let up three hits in the second inning. Henry Martinez (3-2) got the win in relief, facing the minimum over 2.1 innings.

GAME TWO

Erie made sure to keep the pressure on early in game two. Greene, Ryan Kreidler, and Torkelson went back-to-back-to-back with solo home runs to lead off the first inning, quickly sealing the eventual shutout. Torkelson tagged Altoona's Jeff Passantino (1-6) for another solo shot in the fifth inning. It was Torkelson's first multi-home run game for Erie, and second of his career. Drew Ward finished the onslaught of Passantino with a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

Elvin Rodriguez pieced together one of his best starts of the season, going into the seventh inning before allowing a baserunner to reach scoring position. An infield double by Matthew Fraizer and a hit batter led to Rodriguez (4-4) being lifted just two outs shy of a complete game. Billy Lescher picked up a pair of quick outs to preserve the shutout.

Erie and Altoona continue the series on Friday at UPMC Park. The night will finish with postgame fireworks for fans to enjoy. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.