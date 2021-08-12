Fisher Cats Hold off Senators 3-2 in Thursday Matinee

August 12, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







HARRISBURG, PA. - Four Fisher Cats pitchers combined to hold Harrisburg to just a pair of unearned runs as New Hampshire (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) won 3-2 over the Senators (Nationals) on Thursday afternoon.

Demi Orimoloye went 2-for-4 with a home run and LJ Talley added a pair of hits for the Fisher Cats (40-43).

New Hampshire opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. Vinny Capra walked and Jordan Groshans doubled him over to third. A single by Talley drove in the first run and a sacrifice fly by Kevin Vicuna made it 2-0 New Hampshire.

Orimoloye led off the top of the fourth inning with his fifth home run, a long blast to left field to extend the Fisher Cats lead to 3-0.

After four scoreless innings from starter Luis Quiñones (4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K) and two in relief from Brody Rodning (W, 3-3), the Senators scored a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh inning off Mike Ellenbest. Osvaldo Duarte reached on an error and Cole Daly walked. Duarte scored on an infield single by Cole Freeman to make it 3-1 and Daily scored as the Fisher Cats turned a double play on a grounder by Gilbert Lara.

Adrian Hernandez (S, 1) worked the final two frames, working around a single and a hit-by-pitch in the ninth for his first Double-A save. Jackson Tetrault (L, 2-1) took the loss for the Senators (31-55).

The series with Harrisburg continues on Friday at 7 p.m. RHP Maximo Castillo (8-3, 5.35) is scheduled to start the game for the Fisher Cats. New Hampshire will return home to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, August 24 for games with Binghamton (Mets) and Portland (Red Sox). For tickets, visit nhfishercats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 12, 2021

Fisher Cats Hold off Senators 3-2 in Thursday Matinee - New Hampshire Fisher Cats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.