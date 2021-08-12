August 12, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 12, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS AND PATRIOTS SPLIT THE DOUBLEHEADER - The Sea Dogs took game one 3-2 then fell 3-0 in game two against the New York Yankees affiliate. Trailing 2-0, Grant Williams blasted a homer to lead-off the top of the third inning for the Sea Dogs. With two-outs in the top of the fourth inning, Tyreque Reed smashed a solo home run to tie the game, 2-2. In the top of the fifth inning, Cameron Cannon recorded his first Double-A hit, a double to left field, then moved to third on a single by Pedro Castellanos. Triston Casas then hit an RBI fielder's choice to the second baseman, allowing Cannon to score and the Sea Dogs led, 3-2. In the first inning of game two, Oswaldo Cabrera doubled to left field. Dermis Garcia then hit a groundball to Williams at shortstop. The ball hit the heel of William's glove allowing Garcia to score and Somerset jumped out to the 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Chad Bell doubled to deep left centerfield. He advanced to third on a single by Frederick Cuevas. With runners at the corners, Chase Illig drilled a two-run double to centerfield, extending Somerset's lead 3-0.

WILLIAMS HITS ONE OUT - Grant Williams blasted his second professional homer to lead-off the top of the third inning of the first game last night for the Sea Dogs. His first home run of his career was July 12, 2019 with the Greenville Drive at Whitaker Bank Ballpark against the Lexington Legends.

ACTIVE STREAKS - Rio Gomez has not allowed a run (earned or unearned) since July 8th. Since that time, he has appeared in nine games pitching 10.2 shutout innings allowing seven hits while walking one and striking out 11. He has limited opposing batters to a .184 average in this stretch.

SEA DOGS TO FACE COREY KLUBER - RHP Corey Kluber is currently scheduled to start for the Patriots in a rehab appearance tonight. Prior to a right shoulder injury landing him on the injured list, Kluber was 4-3 with a 3.04 ERA and 55 strikeouts over 10 starts with the Yankees. He threw a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers on May 19th. It was the first of his career and the first no-hitter for the Yankees since David Cone blanked the Montreal Expos in 1999.

WHERE DO WE STAND - After splitting last night's doubleheader, the Sea Dogs remain tied for third place in the Northeast League. Akron remains in the top spot while the Somerset Patriots are in second place, 0.5 games back. The Sea Dogs are tied with the Bowie Baysox 2.0 games behind Akron.

ON THE MOUND - Josh Winckowski will take the mound this evening for Portland. He last pitched 8/5 at Binghamton and tossed 6.1 innings allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits while walking one and striking out seven. He gave up one home run. Winckowski has faced the Patriots once on 6/23 at Hadlock Field. He pitched 5.0 innings allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out a season-high nine batters and did not issue a walk.

