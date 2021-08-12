Yard Goats Four-Game Win Streak Snapped on Road

August 12, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Binghamton, NY - Bridgeport native Justin Lasko fired seven scoreless innings, and number one draft pick Brett Baty blasted two homers as part of his four-hit-four RBI evening as Binghamton defeated Hartford 10-1 on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York. The Rumble Ponies ended the Yard Goats consecutive scoreless inning streak at 25 with a run in the first inning, and then went on to hit five home runs while stopping Hartford's four-game win streak. Jameson Hannah had two hits, including a double, and scored for the Yard Goats.

The Rumble Ponies scored a run in the first inning on four singles off Hartford starter Karl Kauffmann. Jake Mangum, Nick Meyer and Brett Baty opened the game with three straight singles before Kauffmann got a strikeout. Next, David Rodriguez singled to right field, scoring Mangum and giving Binghamton a 1-0 lead. Meyer tried to score on the same play but was thrown out on a relay from Manny Melendez to Michael Toglia to Max George who tagged him on the play. The run ended a stretch of 25 consecutive scoreless innings for Yard Goats pitching over the past three games, which is the third best in franchise history. Yard Goats pitching threw shutouts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Rumble Ponies added a run in the second inning as Luis Carpio led off the inning with a home run to make it a 2-0 game. Binghamton scored three times in the third inning as the Mets affiliate belted two homers with Brett Baty and Matt Winaker going deep to make it a 5-0 game. The homers continued to come for the home team as Baty belted his second of the game, a two-run shot in the fourth inning off reliever Michael Baird, giving the Rumble Ponies a 7-0 lead. Binghamton made it 8-0 with a run in the sixth on two hits and a walk, and extended the lead to 9-0 on David Rodriguez' solo homer in the seventh inning, the Ponies' fifth homer of the game.

The Yard Goats scored their only run in the eighth inning as Jameson Hannah scored on an infield grounder by Matt McLaughlin. Hannah had two hits, including a double, stolen base and runs scored. The outfielder raised his average to .285.

The Yard Goats continue their 12-game road trip on Friday night (7:05 PM) in Binghamton, New York against the Rumble Ponies. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com and the video stream available on MiLB.TV. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday, August 17th to host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Tickets are available by visiting the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com.

--

Binghamton 10, Hartford 1

WP- Justin Lasko (1-0)

LP- Karl Kauffmann (1-8)

T-2:50

A-2,432

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.