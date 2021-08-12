Baysox Take Back-And-Forth Win over Squirrels

BOWIE, Md. - Six runs allowed across the fifth and sixth innings knocked the Richmond Flying Squirrels to an 8-6 loss to the Bowie Baysox on Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (43-44) smacked multiple home runs for the third consecutive game and have collected 18 homers over nine games at Prince George's Stadium against Bowie (51-34) this year.

The Baysox opened the scoring in the first inning off back-to-back, solo home runs from Seth Mejias-Brean and Kyle Stowers to take a 2-0 lead.

Richmond fought back to tie the game, 2-2, in the top of the fourth inning. With two on and two outs, Jacob Heyward drove a two-run double to even the contest.

The Flying Squirrels took a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning when Diego Rincones launched a two-run homer. It was Rincones' second consecutive day with a home run and his fifth straight game with an RBI collected.

Cadyn Grenier put up a solo home run off Michael Plassmeyer (Loss, 1-6) to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning and close the Baysox within a run. With two runners on and two outs, Zach Watson lined a two-RBI double to right field that captured a 5-4 lead for the Baysox.

In the sixth inning, the Baysox repeated with three runs to push their advantage to 8-4. Grenier punched an RBI double and scored when Malquin Canelo reached third base on a fielding error. Patrick Dorrian lofted a sacrifice fly that scored Canelo and pushed the Bowie lead to 8-4.

David Villar unloaded a two-run home run in the top of the seventh to trim the deficit to 8-6, his 12th of the season and first since July 10.

Plassmeyer allowed a career-high-tying seven runs (six earned) and 10 hits over 5.1 innings in his start with seven strikeouts.

Bowie starter Drew Rom (Win, 2-0) worked 5.0 innings, allowing five hits, four runs and three walks with three strikeouts.

The series continues Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Akeel Morris (2-0, 7.45) will make the start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Blaine Knight (3-3, 4.07).

The team comes back to Richmond from Aug. 17-22 for a six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves (Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers). Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

