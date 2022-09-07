SeaWolves Fall to Curve in Extras

September 7, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







The Erie SeaWolves fell 2-1 in 10 innings to the Altoona Curve on Wednesday at UPMC Park.

Gerson Moreno started the game for Erie and tossed two perfect innings, striking out four batters. It was his first start since August 24, 2019.

Altoona opened the scoring in the third. Josh Bissonette led off the frame with a double against Brant Hurter. Bissonette came around to score and gave the Curve a 1-0 lead after Liover Peguero reached on a missed catch error from Hurter.

The Altoona starter, Matt Eckelman, hurled four shutout innings, yielding one hit, walking one, and striking out one.

Hurter threw four innings, giving up one unearned run on three hits, walking one, and striking out seven.

Erie got on the board in the eighth. Eric De La Rosa, in his first game back since July 23, laced a double to open the inning against Omar Cruz. De La Rosa advanced to third on a wild pitch and Gage Workman drove him in with a hustle double to tie the game 1-1.

Adam Wolf was electric for three shutout innings. He scattered two hits, walked none, and struck out five.

Fabricio Macias knocked in the go-ahead run in the 10th. He smoked a one-out double against Brendan White to bring home Connor Scott and pull Altoona ahead 2-1.

The SeaWolves had a chance to rally back in the bottom of the 10th. De La Rosa greeted Colin Selby with an infield single to move Jon Rosoff to third. De La Rosa was picked off at the first base on the third disengagement. Andrew Navigato grounded one to first after a 10-pitch battle. Rosoff was going on contact and he was thrown out on a 3-2 putout. Selby secured the victory with his eighth save after striking out Workman to stop the threat.

Tahnaj Thomas (5-4) earned the win. He pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, walking one, and striking out one.

White (6-5) was tagged with the loss. He went an inning, allowing an unearned run on one hit, and struck out one.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.