Hamilton Ties Franchise Record in 4-2 Win

Portland, Maine - David Hamilton stole his 64th base of the season, tying the Portland Sea Dogs (67-61, 37-22) set by Julio Ramirez in 1999, taking down the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (51-75, 23-34) on Wednesday, 4-2 at Hadlock Field.

The Rumble Ponies scored the first run of the game in the top of the second inning against Alces starting pitcher Shane Drohan. Luke Ritter led off with a walk, and two outs later, stole second base. Hayden Senger singled down the left field line, scoring Ritter, and giving Rumble Ponies a 1-0 lead.

Maine plated their first run in the bottom of the fifth against major league rehabber Joey Lucchesi. Hamilton singled, collecting the first hit of the game for the Alces. He stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error by Lucchesi. The steal for Hamilton was his 64th of the season, tying the franchise record for a steal in a season. Wilyer Abreu lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Hamilton, tying the game 1-1.

The Alces scored again in the bottom of the seventh with Lucchesi still on the mound. Stephen Scott led off with a single and advanced to second on a fielding error by Carlos Cortes. Niko Kavadas walked and Alex Binelas laid down a sacrifice bunt, and a throwing error by Lucchesi allowed Scott to score, giving Maine the lead 2-1. One out later, Izzy Wilson drove in Kavadas and Binelas with a double, extending the Alces lead to 4-1.

Binghamton scored their final run in the top of the eighth inning against Maine reliever Brendan Nail. With one out, Cortes hit a solo home run to right. It was his ninth of the season and made it a 4-2 game. Brett Kennedy entered for the ninth inning, closing out Binghamton for a 4-2 win.

Ryan Zeferjahn (2-0, 0.00 ERA) tossed 1.0 scoreless inning, allowing one hit and walking two, picking up his second win of the season. Lucchesi (0-1, 18.00 ERA) tossed 1.0 inning, surrendering four runs (two earned) on two hits, walking one, and striking out one in his rehab appearance.

The Sea Dogs and the Rumble Ponies play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 6:00 PM first pitch. Portland sends RHP Thaddeus Ward (0-1, 2.86 ERA) to the mound against Binghamton RHP Alex Valverde (2-7, 5.75 ERA).

