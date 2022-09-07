September 7, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

September 7, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







WINNING STREAK SNAPPED - The Portland Sea Dogs fell last night, 10-2 to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, snapping their eight-game winning streak. The Rumble Ponies plated their first run in the top of the first inning against Sea Dogs starter Sterling Sharp. Wyatt Young led off with a single, and out later, advanced to second on a groundout from Ronny Mauricio. Luke Ritter scored Young on a base hit to right, giving Binghamton a 1-0 lead. In the fourth, Rowdy Jordan singled with one out and advanced to second on a groundout. Jeremy Vazquez drove him in with a double to right, making it a 2-0 game. Nic Gaddis walked, and Sea Dogs reliever Dylan Spacke entered from the bullpen. Young cleared the bases with a three-run homer, giving the Rumble Ponies a 5-0 lead. In the fifth, Alex Binelas doubled with one out. Izzy Wilson made it back-to-back doubles, scoring Binelas, cutting into the Rumble Ponies lead 5-1. Rowdey Jordan led off with a single and Hayden Senger followed with a base hit of his own. Vazquez drove an RBI single to right, scoring Jordan, increasing their advantage to 6-1. Nic Gaddis brought in the rest of the runs on a three-run blast, making it a 9-1 game. The Sea Dogs scored their second run of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. Nick Northcut walked and, one out later, David Hamilton singled. Wilyer Abreu walked to load the bases and Ceddanne Rafaela brought in Northcut on a sacrifice fly, making it 9-2. Binghamton brought in the final run of the game on a solo homer from Jordan in the top of the ninth and closed out Portland in the bottom half for a 10-2 win.

STILL TOP DOGS - The Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 2.5 games ahead of the second place Somerset Patriots. The Patriots are 6-4 in their last 10 games and will face off with the third-place Hartford Yard Goats beginning tonight in a six-game series. The Yard Goats are 6.0 games behind the Sea Dogs.

DAVID HAMILTON CHASING HISTORY - David Hamilton has stolen 62 bases this season for the Sea Dogs. He is two steals shy of tying the record of 64 set in 1999 by Julio Ramirez. The franchise steal list isn't the only list Hamilton is on as he finds himself along with the top base- stealers in the minors. He is currently sixth in steals across the MiLB.

PATIENCE PAYS OFF - Over their last 10 games, David Hamilton has worked 12 walks while Wilyer Abreu has reached base via 11 walks. Hamilton has been able to capitalize off the free passes while scoring 11 runs in that time while Abreu has nine runs scored.

BULLPEN ON LOCKDOWN - Brendan Nail has not allowed an earned run in his last seven appearances with the Sea Dogs. He has tossed 8.0 innings allowing just four hits while walking two and striking out 12. Brett Kennedy has also been lights out coming out of the bullpen. He has not allowed an earned run in his last six appearances and has recorded three saves in that time. Across his last six outings, he has pitched 6.1 innings allowing two runs (both unearned) on seven hits while walking two and striking out nine.

PLAYOFF TICKETS NOW ON SALE - The Sea Dogs are looking for their first playoff berth since 2014 and tickets for all potential 2022 playoff games at Hadlock Field are now on sale. Playoff tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com, at the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at Hadlock Field, or by calling 207-879-9500.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - September 7, 2005 - Chad Spann blasted a two-out, walk off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, leading the Sea Dogs to a 5-3 come-from-behind victory against Trenton in game one of the Northern Division Championship Series at Hadlock Field.

ON THE MOUND - LHP Shane Drohan is tonight's starter for Portland. He last pitched September 1st against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and earned his first Double-A win. Drohan tossed 5.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits while walking five and striking out three. He gave up one home run.

