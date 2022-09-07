Ponies Doubled Up By Sea Dogs At Hadlock

September 7, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-34, 51-75) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 4-2 on Wednesday night at Hadlock Field, splitting the first two games of the series.

The Rumble Ponies struck first in the second for a third straight game, as Luke Ritter walked to leadoff the frame. After Ritter stole second, Hayden Senger delivered a two-out RBI single to left to put the Ponies up 1-0.

Portland (37-22, 67-61) would tie the game on a sacrifice fly from Wilyer Abreu in the sixth against Joey Lucchesi (0-1), making an MLB Rehab start with the Rumble Ponies. In the seventh, with first and second and none out the Sea Dogs would score the go-ahead run on a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt by Alex Binelas. Later in the frame, Izzy Wilson hit a two-run double to extend the Sea Dogs lead to 4-1.

In the eighth, the Ponies would pull to within two on a solo homer by Carlos Cortes over the right field wall, his ninth of the year.

The Ponies brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth as Senger walked, but Jeremy Vasquez flew out to left to end the game, as Brett Kennedy earned his fourth save of the year.

David Griffin did not allow a hit over five scoreless innings in the start for Binghamton, with five walks and four strikeouts.

The two teams continue their series on Thursday night with first pitch at 6:00 PM and pregame coverage getting underway at 5:45 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Senger finished 2-3 with an RBI and reached base three times, it's his third straight multi-hit game and he has three RBI over that span...Portland was held to three hits for the game.

