Selby Slams the Door in the Tenth for Curve's Fourth-Straight Win

September 7, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release







ERIE, Pa. - Colin Selby preserved a one-run lead in the bottom of the tenth inning for Altoona to earn his eighth save of the season and give the Curve the win, 2-1, over Erie at UPMC Park.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the top of the tenth, Connor Scott entered as a pinch runner for Malcom Nuñez as the placed runner at second base. Aaron Shackelford moved him to third with a groundout off reliever Brendan White before Fabricio Macias hit his second double of the game to score Scott and put Altoona ahead 2-1.

Selby entered in the bottom of the inning and allowed the placed runner Jon Rosoff to advance to third on a wild pitch. He then gave up an infield single to Eric De La Rosa to put runners on the corners with no outs. Selby proceded to pick off De La Rosa at first base for a key first out, before Andrew Navigato grounded the 11th pitch of his at-bat to first base, where Shackelford fielded on a bounce and fired home to catch Rosoff for the second out of the inning. Gage Workman struck out to end the game.

Altoona's first run came in the third inning. Josh Bissonette hit a two-out double off left-handed reliever Brandt Hurter, who followed the opener Gerson Moreno. Liover Peguero then grounded over to first baseman Quincy Nieporte, who flipped towards Hurter who could not make the catch, allowing the run to score.

Matt Eckelman tossed four scoreless innings for Altoona in the bullpen game, allowing one hit. Cameron Junker made his Double-A debut with a scoreless fifth inning, before Omar Cruz tossed 2.2 innings for Altoona. Cruz allowed the game-tying run in the eighth inning on a Workman RBI-double. With the go-ahead runner at third, Tahnaj Thomas got the third out of the eighth and worked a scoreless ninth inning.

Altoona struck out 17 times at the plate in a quiet day offensively. Macias was the only Curve batter to have two hits in the win. It was the seventh extra-inning win for the Curve, who improve to 7-4 in extra-inning games. With the win and another Bowie loss, Altoona is now 3.5 games out of a playoff spot with 10 games to play in the regular season.

Altoona continues a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m., with RHP Reese Olson on the mound for Erie and Altoona sending RHP Kyle Nicolas for the start.

For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.